Opel Elektro GT, the first electric car record hunter

Although in the 1970s the electric car was still what is said “in its infancy”, a man in Germany was convinced that electric was the future. It seems that, in the end, time is proving him right. We talk about George von Opel and his two-seater creature, the Opel Elektro GT, a prototype that would seek to achieve glory for electric vehicles already 50 years ago.

Let’s back up to 1971. Apollo 15 astronauts became the first to drive a fully electric vehicle after landing on the Moon. That same year, a very special Opel GT also proved that electric motors were not only suitable for golf cars. In May, the German firm aims to set new records for electric vehicles, and on the 17th and 18th, in the Hockenheim local circuit, the high command of the brand wanted to seek a new speed record for battery vehicles.

The record attempt with the Elektro GT of Georg von opelThe grandson of Opel founder Adam Opel and a successful businessman and world-class athlete, it was not only a “proof of a prototype” for the future of 100% electric cars, but also the continuation of a tradition. family. Your cousin “Raketen-Fritz” (the “rocket man” Fritz) made headlines from 1927 to 1929 with rocket demonstrations that reached their peak on the Avus circuit in 1928 with the RAK 2, with which he achieved a peak of 238 km / h.

For the occasion, the body of the small GT was modified with the closure of all the air inlets and outlets in the front, with a “flattened” hood – which left behind the characteristic bulge of the GT necessary for the carburetor -, the elimination of both bumpers, the mirrors and the handles of the doors, as well as the complete emptying of the passenger compartment, dispensing with any superfluous element. Broadly speaking, it was a racing car, where function prevails over form to achieve records.

Hockenheimring (17/18 May 1971)

It goes without saying that a car has to be stronger than the production model to try to achieve a record: instead of a 90hp 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine of the model that could be purchased at the dealerships, there two direct current (DC) electric motors courtesy of Bosch under the hood of the electric GT. The power output was 88 kW or 120 hp, briefly until 118 kW (160 hp). Thus, the momentum for the record attempt clearly outpaces the original combustion engine of the Opel Rekord (C).

Varta supplied the four nickel-cadmium batteries next to and behind the driver. With a total of 280 cells, the batteries added 590 kilos of weight to the 960 kg of the production GT, with a total of 1,550 kg, more or less the same as the Diplomat (B). The electronic management system occupies the entire trunk and, above this, something unique in the GT, there was a large spoiler. The taillights were removed and their holes plugged. And on the site of the muffler of the exhaust system other cooling systems were installed.

Inside the engine compartment, electric motors replaced the gasoline engine, while a conventional 12V battery provided the electricity needed for electronics. The batteries (at that time common in combat aircraft), were mounted on a special frame and left just enough space to be able to accommodate in a normal seat, as we have just mentioned. At the wheel of the Elektro GT, Georg von Opel established on May 17 and 18, 1971 four world records for electric motor vehicles:

Distance of 1 kilometer: 19.061 seconds at 188.86 km / hAcceleration in 1 km from standstill: 31.066 s at 115.88 km / hAcceleration in 0.5 km from standstill: 19.358 s at 92.98 km / hAcceleration in 0.25 miles (0.4 km) from standstill: 16.869 s at 85.87 km / hDistance of 10 km from standstill: 4 min 43.69 s at 126.89 km / hDistance of 10 miles (16 km) from standing: 7 min 35.63 s at 127.15 km / h Hockenheimring (17/18 May 1971)

However, the low energy capacity of nickel-cadmium batteries prevented the achievement of a seventh world record: travel 100 km at a constant speed of 100 km / h. The attempt ended after covering just 44 km. However, what was the first zero emissions from Opel, it showed that a fully electric vehicle could reach the speed of a contemporary sports car without consuming a single drop of fuel. We would have to wait until 2020 to see an electric again among the ranks of the brand, the Corsa-e.

Source: Opel

