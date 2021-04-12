Opel Crossland vs Ford Puma, Kia Stonic and Skoda Kamiq

Opel Crossland 1.2

The Opel Crossland enters immediately through the eyes and has not a few interior virtues, but also a few blemishes that cost it decisive points in this comparison.

His three cylinders (130PS, 230Nm), the most powerful in comparison, becomes uncomfortably present and tends to jerk when changing gears quickly when fully loaded.

Although, honestly, this is a theoretical problem, because the wobbly six-speed box of this Opel, with its long trips, does not invite to use the change much. Something similar happens with the somewhat pasty address, which is not the most suitable for a determined driving. Better take it easy on the curvy sections.

The occasional noises from the dashboard also seem unfortunate to us, because the overall quality of the finishes, otherwise, it leaves a magnificent impression. We hope it was just a problem with our test unit.

In terms of space, the Crossland offers a lot of oxygen to its occupants thanks to the sliding rear seat, and in terms of variability is the one that scores the most. The large doors also allow a comfortable and relaxed entrance, without unnecessary contortions. Here you also score points. As in the price, quite tight, even with the equipment of our test car.

Ford Puma 1.0 EcoBoost MHEV

After 25 kilometers of busy country roads, you realize that you are driving a tough guy, in the literal sense. Because that’s how your fit is chassis. The Ford Puma ST-Line X means in this finish agility, almost no body roll and very precise steering, (although also a bit nervous).

In addition, its change is a delight with sharp, well-staggered routes and with short distances. A dream to use on a meandering stretch…. at least, when you go down: and is that the one liter engine This Ford (125 hp, 210 Nm) has to fight a lot on uphill slopes to keep up. Without a doubt, it has little chicha for the possibilities of its chassis.

And another question we ask ourselves is whether a certain clientele will not miss a little more comfort to the detriment of such sporty ways. In the back seat is fine, but not enough to get the best grade.

And its cockpit lives up to the times: a nice, modern design with a well-placed monitor.

Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDI 48V

The Kia Stonic is almost four years old and it shows in some sections of the inside: the large hard plastic door panels, the instrumentation, the precarious voice command system (only with a paired mobile phone)… all this can be improved with current standards.

But this Kia scores in many sections. Its engine (120 hp, 200 Nm) runs refined and powerful, the precisely guided gear lever finds its way almost by itself. The chassis and direction they are magnificent, as is the position behind the wheel and the space. Finishes and trims are solid.

However, its biggest advantage pays off after a while: a seven-year warranty. Only Kia dares to do that and that is why the Stonic is unbeatable in this section: it is the one that conveys the most confidence about its durability.

Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI

In Skoda they must know a magic trick that they do not want to reveal to anyone. There is no other way to explain how they achieve so much space in the same segment of the competition. Whether in front, in row two or in the trunk, the Skoda Kamiq sweeps away its opponents. And with many smart solutions practices that make it the best companion for day to day.

Also because its chassis offers the highest level of comfort without tending to nervous body movements, as in the Opel. The direction It runs smoothly and absolutely linear, and conveys a lot of confidence when driving.

The fact that the Kamiq is nominally the weakest at 110 hp is cleverly compensated for, because with its small engine it is energetic. Also by the DSG transmission that equipped our test model. That makes the car cost more and, therefore, it also costs you points, but it does not prevent it from winning this comparison in the final count.