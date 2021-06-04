Opel Crossland | Opinions | Video | Review

The small SUV segment is one of the most contested today. There are more and more models that are added to the list and we are not surprised, since their demand does not stop growing. That is why it is not surprising that brands launch products with a lot of personality, seeking to differentiate itself from the rest in different attributes. We have recently seen the same thing when we got behind the wheel of the Opel Crossland, which aims to be doubly different.

The model of the lightning brand has the premise of standing out from the competition, but also of showing a different approach to that of the Opel Mokka, with which it shares a segment. They are removed just 7 cm in length, although there are many attributes that make them differ. While the Mokka bets on a more striking design and electrification to reach a younger audience, the Crossland has a approach closer to that of a minivan for its level of practicality.

Inside you can see that extra height in the space available for the heads. Both front and rear is quite generous, although it is the second row of seats the one that stands out the most in the Opel Crossland. There is a lot of space for the legs, the width is good and it has the possibility of having a bench with longitudinal movement that slides 15 cm. The trunk, with 410 liters capacity, is above average and could reach 520 liters with the seats in their most forward position.

So this model in what else stands out is in habitability, because the rest of the points are not so relevant. The design improves in the last update, but it is somewhat relative and there are rivals with more personality. The technology is more than enough, but there are also more advanced models in this regard. The quality meets what is expected in a generalist specimen, while the behavior is quite balanced. Yes, the mechanical range is quite traditional and you run out of electrified options.

Photo gallery:

Photos