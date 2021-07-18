Opel Crossland: Official prices and equipment levels for Spain

The Opel Crossland (now without X as a last name) was the first model that the Ray firm launched on the market when it came under the reins of the PSA Group. Be the relay of the best seller Meriva he made his life journey be watched with a magnifying glass, but it seems that he has overcome the challenge. Especially seeing that he has managed to capture the attention of clients with family aspirations. In addition, it is manufactured in Spain, so it has to be a source of pride.

Last year 2020, after three years of commercial travel, its managers decided to update it. More than anything for him to adopt the new aesthetic code who created his design team. Now, although it maintains a large part of its lines, it is more attractive and customizable. Amen that comes with more technology and driving aids. If you like it and want one, you can buy it now. We tell you about its range, equipment levels and prices …

The new Opel Crossland is offered, in Spain, with four trim levels …

For sale, in our country, the Opel Crossland bets on four trim levels. From smallest to largest endowment we have: Edition, GS Line, Business Elegance and Ultimate. The common point is that, from the access version, the envelope is very correct. Thus, the finish Edition includes, as standard, elements such as light and rain sensors, Eco-LED headlights, Lane Departure Warning (by camera) or speed signal reader.

For its part, GS Line termination adds a “racing” touch. Among the equipment we can highlight the two-tone bumpers or red outline around the windows. In terms of safety, add 2-way adjustable passive front headrest or tire pressure monitoring system. Finally, it is time to talk about connectivity as it includes the R 4.0 IntelliLink infotainment system with DAB / DAB + Digital Radio.

The upper middle zone is occupied by the Business Elegance version. Among the equipment to highlight we have a 180º panoramic rear view camera with front and rear parking assistant. On the other hand, and finally, there is the Ultimate level. This case adds all the previous endowment and is complemented with packs. To highlight we have the Vision Pack with AFL Plus headlights with automatic start, LED taillights and LED daytime running lights.

Prices and versions of the Crossland …

According to the mechanical range of the renewed Opel Crossland little to add. The available options, at least in Spain, revolve around two engines: one gasoline and the other diesel. The first is the known 1.2 PureTech of the PSA Group that, changing its name, delivers 110 hp and 130 hp. The second is the renamed 1.5 BlueHDI which, in this case, conforms to 110 hp and 120 hp power. The transmissions available in the range are of two types.

On the one hand there is a manual with 6 relations and, on the other, an automatic by torque converter with the same inserts. Power always reaches the ground through the front axle not having the possibility of mounting all-wheel drive to all four wheels nor as an option. For now, no micro-hybrid or hybrid or LPG versions are expected to arrive. The same will be raised later.

Engine Traction Change Finish Price Discounted price Engine Traction Change Finish Price Discounted price 1.2 GAS 81 kW (110 HP) Front Manual 6-speed Edition 21.668.50 € 19.589.99 € 1.2 GAS 81 kW (110 HP) Front Manual 6-speed GS Line 22,707.75 € 20,629.24 € 1.2 GAS 96 kW (130 HP) Front Manual 6-speed GS Line 23,643.08 € 21,564.57 € 1.2 GAS 96 kW (130 HP) Front Manual 6-speed Business Elegance 25,201.96 € 23,123 .45 € 1.2 GAS 96 kW (130 HP) Front Automatic 6-speed Business Elegance 26,553 € 24,474.49 € 1.2 GAS 96 kW (130 HP) Front Automatic 6-speed Ultimate 28,111.88 € 26,033.37 € 1.5 Diesel 81 kW (110 HP) Front Manual 6-speed Edition 22,292.05 € 20,213.54 € 1.5 Diesel 81 kW (110 HP) Front Manual 6-speed GS Line 22,450 € 20,450 € 1.5 Diesel 88 kW (120 HP) Front Automatic 6-speed Business Elegance 26,708.88 € 24.630.37 € 1.5 Diesel 88 kW (120 HP) Front Automatic 6-speed Ultima you 28.266.77 € 26.189.26 €

With everything What do you think of its price? Isn’t it a bit uploaded?

Source – Opel