Opel confirms the start of its operation in Colombia at the end of May

A couple of weeks ago we announced that the German brand Opel would start its operations in Colombia in the month of April, but today the representatives of the firm announced that their ‘landing’ in the national market will be performed end of May.

This follows from a statement that the representatives of the German brand in the country sent today and in which they are rescued various of the data that we already had about the arrival and start of sales of Opel in Colombia.

Opel Crossland 2021

What is confirmed …

1. Opel will make your income with medium-high range vehicles, which for the moment excludes Corsa, which is a starter model of the brand.

two. After a consultation at the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce, we find that the past September, 17th of 2020 a request for territorial extension was filed for the registration of the line Crossland. So this will be one, almost certainly, the first vehicle which will begin to be sold in Colombia.

Opel vivaro

3. In the same statement, it talks about the arrival, in addition to SUVs, of utility vehicles, which would give way to the van Vivaro and to Combo Cargo van that we also had in our accounts about the portfolio that Opel will deploy in Colombia.

Four. Another truck that could complete the portfolio would be the SUV Grandland X that would join the Crossland in this start that the brand will have with all its imported vehicles from Germany.

Opel Colombia

Opel confirms its official arrival in Colombia

What’s new about Opel’s arrival in Colombia?



1. The director of Opel in Colombia it will be Adriana casadiego, who currently holds this same position at the head of Peugeot, both firms represented in the country by the SKBergé group. Apparently, Casadiego will be in charge of both firms.

two. MOTOR asked Adriana casadiego on the date of the debut of the brand and confirmed to us that end of May the official presentation of Opel will be given in Colombia.

Opel Mokka 2021

3. One more truck could be added to the portfolio, the Opel Mokka that has ecological variants. In addition, initially, the brand will have showcases in the capitals Bogotá, Medellín and Cali.

Four. Opel’s arrival in Colombia is part of a expansion plan of the brand in the region that started in 2018 in chili and that this year will add to Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Opel Grandland X

Opel Crossland roughly …

The Crossland It is a compact truck of 4.21 meters long, with three-cylinder gasoline engines and 1.2 liters with 80HP and the same block but supported by a turbocharger with two levels, of 108 and 127HP. Transmissions are 6-speed manual or automatic, there is only option 4×2 and a trunk of 410 liters. Last year the truck received a cosmetic update and the X was removed from its name, formerly Crossland X.

Opel Crossland 2021

DATA

Opel is one of the flagship brands in Germany with more than 120 years of history and its sales grew by 50% in markets outside of Europe.

SKBergé is the exclusive importer of Peugeot, Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Fiat and Volvo.

Opel Mokka 2021