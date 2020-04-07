From the manufacturer’s website you can see what cars are in stock

Financing is offered whose first installment arrives in August

Opel has in place a tool called ‘stock locator’ that allows those interested to search for a specific car, as well as the dealer where it is located. Once all its characteristics and price have been consulted, the establishment will contact the client to formalize the purchase.

The state of alarm and the subsequent confinement has brought with it a considerable decrease in enrollments. For this reason, manufacturers promote online operations. Fiat, for example. Is now Opel remembering that you can also buy your cars during this time with the help of a tool called ‘stock locator’ which can be accessed through the manufacturer’s website.

This tool allows the user search for a vehicle specifically through a series of variables through which it will also end up indicating which dealer is the same. These are the model in question, the finish, the series, the fuel, the transmission, the engine, the customer’s postal code and, depending on the customer, the distance in kilometers to the dealerships.

Once the vehicle of interest has been selected, both the complete equipment and the data sheet. However, the search engine also recommends similar units. When the choice has been made, a request is sent to the dealer and the dealer will contact the customer by phone or online.

When the connection between the dealer and the customer occurs, the customer will receive the final offer and personalized information. It will be then when you can reserve the car, which can also start paying from August in case of financing.

