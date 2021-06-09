Opel Astra: The sixth generation is seen in these attractive teasers

Opel, who has seen you and who sees you. When the lightning house was under the protection (technical and economic) of General Motors, its steps were hesitant and slow. However, since he became part of the PSA Group (now Stellantis) their launches are a critical and bestseller. In addition to that in record time it has left the red numbers and its profitability has been among the best in the sector. And this is so for a simple reason …

Since the Rüsselsheim house started this new journey, its creative team seems to have had more freedom. Especially when it comes to create a new brand identity that differentiates it from Peugeot, Citroën and DS. This is seen in the evolution that models such as the Corsa or the most recent Mokka have undergone. Well, now it’s the turn of the mythical Opel Astra and, with these teasers, the positive evolution of the firm is confirmed. We tell you everything.

The image of the new Opel Astra will share the front Opel Vizor seen in the Mokka

As we already announced, you did not have to be a lynx to know that the new Opel Astra would follow in the wake of the Mokka. And, although these teasers do not show the entire design of the German compact, the details that are visible confirm this. First, because will show off the Opel Vizor, that is, the new frontal embodied by the black and closed grill that embraces the front optics (with optional IntelliLux LED technology).

Another snapshot reveals part of the hatchback of the new Opel Astra. In it, those responsible have chosen to include the denomination ‘Astra’ in the lower zone. We do not know if they have removed the logo of the brand, so we will have to wait for another delivery of teasers. And so far we can say from the outside, although not from the inside. Inside there are also images that reveal some of their best kept secrets.

First of all we have a large widescreen, oriented towards the driver, which is called Opel Pure Panel. Despite looking like one, unique, it will have two independent displays. One, 12-inch, to bring the configurable digital instrument cluster to life. The second, in central position, will be 10 inches in size and will serve to govern the infotainment system. Beneath it you can see controls (rather shortcuts) like piano key.

The steering wheel, or rather part, has also been discovered. Now includes new controls which, in the picture at least, look haptic. In the central area is the renewed logo that the firm presented a few months ago. Finally, we can also see their seats, although we cannot go into details beyond saying that they look sporty. However, it seems more than clear that there will continue to be differences with their cousins ​​Peugeot or Citroën.

Before finishing … Any more details about the new Astra?

Well yeah, we can’t overlook that has been designed in Rüsselsheim. Its production will also take place in this enclave and, as expected, the familiar Sports Tourer will come later. Of course, his technique will be based on the EMP2 platform of the Stellantis Group, so it will share the scheme and technical approach with the new generation of the Peugeot 308. Patience, which is less and less to know it fully.

Source – Opel