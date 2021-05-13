Opel Astra Design & Tech 2021 | Prices | Motor

Before the new generation of the German compact makes its debut in the fall, the Lightning firm is reorganizing the equipment lines of the current one. Because the Opel Astra is a multifunctional car, suitable for families, companies and comfortable trips. But not only is it an extremely versatile vehicle, it is also efficient and welcomes the latest technological developments. We have proof of this in the Opel Astra Design & Tech 2021.

Available in diesel (1.5 D) and gasoline (1.2 T) format between 105 and 130 hp, the name of the new finish says it all. From the outside, both the five-door body and the station wagon feature 16-inch alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design in Technical Gray, with a choice of a 17-inch set in black. The “Design & Tech” emblem makes the Astra recognizable at first glance as a new and outstanding addition to the family.

Inside, both the driver and the passenger can make themselves comfortable thanks to multi-adjustable seats with a mixed “premium” upholstery in fabric and black nose. The piano black accent trim and mood lighting of the front doors are responsible for underlining that it is not the most basic version of the compact. For the rest, we have the same design and the same characteristics of a well-equipped Astra, as we will see below.

The Opel Astra Design & Tech not only has a better image, it also has numerous technological elements that make driving even safer, more relaxed and comfortable. LED headlights as standard, with high beam assistant and tunnel detectionTogether with equipment such as the rain sensor and the auto-dimming rear view mirror, they ensure optimal vision even when visibility is poor.

Driving assistance systems supported by the front camera, such as Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Keeping Assist, prevent the risk of collisions. In addition, the new termination offers as an option (200 euros) the “Pack Parking Tech”, the Advanced Parking Assist that adds Blind Spot Alert, the rear-view camera and the electrically folding mirrors.

The starting system “free hands” He already anticipates the experience of the trip and the possibility of charging the mobile battery through the inductive charger (150 euros). As standard, it includes a 7 ”touch multimedia system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. However, with the package “Multimedia Navi” (650 euros), includes integrated navigation, USB connection, Bluetooth and MP3. In addition, with the user in mind, voice control is added through the smartphone and allows it to be projected on the screen.

Last but not least, in this Opel Astra trim, the interior temperature can be adjusted individually for the driver and front passenger via the two-zone automatic climate control as standard. Frequently used items can be left within easy reach on the sliding center armrest, which, with this equipment line, is combined with practical cup holders and a space-saving electric parking brake control.

The next and sixth generation Opel Astra is about to make its public debut, with the current iteration of the model being the latest developed in conjunction with General Motors; the new model will take the PSA EMP2 platform (now Stellantis). But until that day comes, the current model remains an alternative to consider against other reputable rivals such as the Audi A3, Citroën C4, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai i30, Kia Ceed, Mazda 3, the Renault Mégane, the SEAT León, the Toyota Corolla or the Volkswagen Golf.

Opel Astra Design & Tech prices:

1.2 T 110 CV: 23,300 euros1.2 T 130 hp: 24,000 euros1.5 D 105 hp: 25,000 euros1.5 D 122 CV: 25,500 euros

Source: Opel