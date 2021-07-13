Opel astra 2022 sixth generation

A little over a month ago Opel showed the Grandland update and now the turn is for your hatchback Astra reaching its sixth generation. Sharing the platform with the Peugeot 308, the Astra will continue to have strong competition with the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf, Renault Megane and Skoda Octavia when it hits the European market in early 2022.

Although it has the same bases of the 308, the design is purely Opel adopting the grill and headlights that we already saw in the Mokka and Grandland, and a rear end with slim headlights with LED lighting. Compared to the previous model, the bodywork is now 4mm longer (4.37m) but more importantly, the wheelbase grew by 13mm which makes us think that it will have much more interior space.

In fact the brand says that this sixth generation of the Opel Astra 2022 has a 422 liter trunk, 52 liters more than before, which will be much more favorable when the version is presented station wagon that is announced for the next few months. However, like several manufacturers, it confirmed that there will be no three-door body.

Inside we also see a profound change compared to the previous generation and adopting the configuration of the new models of the brand, with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster that connects to the center display the same size for infotainment. Fortunately, there are still physical buttons for the most common functions.

Opel has not said what engines the Astra 2022 will have but knowing that the Peugeot 308 is a brother we could guess that they will not differ much, with diesel, gasoline and plug-in hybrids (seen in the images) that can be coupled to a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.

