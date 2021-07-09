Opel abandons diesel and gasoline: it will only sell electric cars in 2028 … and the Opel Manta will return

Opel says goodbye to diesel and gasoline, but not immediately. The German brand has announced, through Michael Lohscheller, its CEO, the roadmap it has designed for the European… and international market. And the truth is that there are interesting news that could be summarized as follows: Opel will be a fully electric brand in 2028, will recover the Opel Manta and will launch to conquer China.

The choice of the date is not made at random. Ford, one of its most direct rivals, has promised to electrify its European range by 2030. Opel will become a pure electric brand a couple of years before and will do so by taking an intermediate step: according to its plans, In 2024, its entire range will be fully electrified.

No, it is not the same: it means that all its models will have sustainable versions although Michael Lohscheller has not specified what type. Currently, the range includes the electric versions of the Opel Corsa, Opel Mokka, Opel Vivaro and Opel Combo and with the plug-in hybrid variants of the Opel Grandland.

On the other hand, the German brand will set out to conquer China. Opel has not given details on when or what models it will sell in the world’s largest electric car market. It will not be the first incursion: during the first part of the decade it sold about 5.00 units in the Asian country, but sales were affected by the tariffs to which imports are subjected.

The Opel Manta is back

However, the announcement that has sparked the most conversation has been that of a comeback. Opel will launch a fully electric car inspired by the Opel Manta of the seventies. And with this promise we have to settle since Michael Lohscheller has left us with honey on our lips: he has only revealed that will arrive in the middle of this decade … and has not given more details about it.

However, in the image that accompanied the ad you could see an electric vehicle with a certain sporty air that sported in the center of the grill a logo with the brand’s characteristic lightning bolt. Is that the bet for the reinterpretation of the Opel Manta?

