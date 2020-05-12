May 12, 2020 | 12:15 pm

The OPEC + alliance wants to keep the oil production cuts already agreed after June, when it will have its next meeting, to prop up prices and demand, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, four sources said on Tuesday.

OPEC + had announced in April a decrease in pumping of 9.7 million bpd for May and June, a record reduction.

Under the current agreement, the export group would cut cuts to 7.7 million barrels of daily oil (bpd) from July to December.

“The ministers want to keep the same cuts in oil production today, which are around 10 million bpd, after June. They don’t want to reduce the size of the cutouts. That is the baseline scenario that is being discussed now, ”an OPEC + source told ..

A source familiar with Russia’s arguments did not rule out renewing existing cuts beyond June, but added that “it will depend on the market situation.”

Global demand for crude oil has fallen 30% due to the effect of measures to combat the coronavirus in travel and economic activity, with increases in inventories around the world.

Brent lost 65.6% in the first quarter, before OPEC and Russian-led producers decided to deepen the cuts.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia ordered oil giant Aramco to cut its June crude production by one million barrels a day, an additional volume to supply cuts agreed as part of the OPEC + alliance, an energy ministry official said.

Kuwait, also a member of OPEC, joined the Saudi initiative soon after to announce an additional cut of 80,000 bpd in June, Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said.