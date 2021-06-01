OPEC + technical committee maintains oil demand growth forecast for 2021: sources

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) – The OPEC + Joint Technical Committee (JTC) kept its outlook for global demand growth for 2021 unchanged at about 6 million barrels per day, two sources said. group told Reuters on Monday.

The JTC met Monday to assess market fundamentals ahead of a ministerial meeting to be held Tuesday between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a Russian-led alliance, a group known as OPEC +.

