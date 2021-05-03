OPEC share of Indian crude imports sinks to two-decade low: market

Bloomberg

Agricultural sales strengthen BCRA reserves: Argentina Today

(Bloomberg) – In Argentina, cereal exporters increased their sales by 9.3% m / m, reaching US $ 3,031m in April, the highest level recorded for the period in the last 7 years, according to the Chamber of Exporters of cereals (Ciara-CEC) in a statement. The inflow of foreign currency allowed the Central Bank to buy US $ 1,471m in April for its international reserves, according to data on the BCRA website until April 27. In addition, the Government collected ARS223,000m (US $ 2,400m) in tax on the wealth you approved at the end of last year. Today at noon the new Minister of Transport, Alexis Guerrera, will take office after the death of Mario Meoni. Internationally, US futures rise along with European shares in reduced operations for a holiday. Yield on 10-year Treasuries rises and Bloomberg Dollar index and emerging currencies fall ARS -0.1% to 93.56 / USD in the prior trading session Settled -0.4% to 156.13 / USD in previous day Country risk EMBI -6 to 1557 Reserves -USD94m to USD40.3mm Leliq rate at 7 days stable at 38% All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: Janet Yellen dismissed concerns about inflation and told NBC that stimulus from Biden creates price pressure because the demand momentum will spread over eight to 10 years Still, "if it becomes a problem, we have tools to address it" Proposal to double the capital gains tax for the rich may accelerate the shift to more tax-efficient ETFs, said UBS Global Wealth ManagementVirus: US cases dropped to the lowest number since late September on Saturday Talks begin this week between the US . and the WTO on re expanding access to vaccines New infections slowed in India The EU proposed easing restrictions on non-essential travel to the bloc Colombian President Iván Duque withdrew a plan to increase taxes after it sparked days of bloody street clashes and a Political crisis Duke has given up on some of the more unpopular ideas, such as extending VAT on additional goods and services and making more people subject to income tax The president called on lawmakers to urgently reach consensus on a new proposal to help the country get out of a fiscal gap that worsens by the day It also deployed soldiers to back up police officers after days of protests that left at least six dead Brazil reached a self-imposed daily vaccination target of 1 million inoculations, but shortages dose represents a risk for this plan in the future NDIENTE: Argentina: 12pm: President Fernández swears in the new Minister of Transportation, Alexis Guerrera, at Casa Rosada No hours: Government announces collection for April International 9:45 am: USA Markit manufacturing PMI April F; its T. 60.7, previous 60.610am: US construction expenses in March; m / m est. 1.8%, previous -0.8% 10am: US ISM manufacturing April; its T. 65, previous 64.7 Fed Agenda: 2:20 pm: Powell talks about community development This week: May 5: Brazil rates decision May 6: England rate decision Relevant agenda: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: New Argentine wealth tax raised ARS 223mm: OfficialArgentina reports 22,420 new cases of Covid-19, 357 deaths Province of Buenos Aires begins talks with creditors after NDAINDICES: At 9:31 am, this was the performance of the main indices: BRL + 0.2% vs USD at 5.4353EUR +0 , 3% vs USD at 1.2053 WTI Crude Futures + 0.2% at $ 63.7 S & P 500 Futures + 0.5% Ibovespa Futures + 0.2% Soy Futures + 1% at $ 582.7 / ton PREVIOUS CLOSING: BOND / FXFutures 3-month ROFEX stable at 101.8 / USD on Apr 30 NY 3-month futures -1.5% at 101.99 / USD on Apr 30 USD / ARS -0.1% at 93.56 / USD on Apr 30 Global Bond maturity 2030 -0.21 cents to 36.55 cents on the dollar RATES / BCRAT 7-day Leliq reference rate at 38% on Apr 30 Reserves -USD94m to USD40.3mm on Apr 30