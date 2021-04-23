OPEC Says “NOPEP Law” Could Put US Assets and Personnel Abroad at Risk

LONDON, Apr 22 (Reuters) – American assets and personnel abroad could be put at risk if the country decides to pass an anti-OPEC bill, known as “NOPEP,” said the head of the Organization of Exporting Countries of Oil to its member states.

In a letter accessed by Reuters, Mohammad Barkindo encouraged member states to engage with the US government.

“It is essential that member countries strengthen their bilateral diplomatic contacts with US government officials … and explain the disadvantages for the United States if the NOPEP bill becomes law,” he said.

“These disadvantages could include: weakening the principle of immunity globally, jeopardizing US interests abroad, and protection for its personnel and assets,” the letter said.

(OPEC Team Report; written by Dmitry Zhdannikov; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)