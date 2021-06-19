OPEC received forecast of limited growth in US crude production, for now: sources

By Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar and Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Jun 18 (.) – Industry experts told OPEC that growth in US oil production is likely to remain limited in 2021, according to cartel sources, giving the group more power to manage. the market in the short term before an increase in shale production in 2022.

Officials from the OPEC Economic Commission (ECB) Board and outside participants attended a meeting on Tuesday focused on US production, the sources said. OPEC heard from more experts on the outlook for 2021 and 2022 at another meeting on Thursday.

While there was consensus on limited US supply growth this year, an industry source said that for 2022 forecasts ranged from growth of 500,000 bpd to 1.3 million bpd.

“The general sentiment regarding shale was that it will come back when prices go up, but not very quickly,” said a source at one of the companies that provided forecasts to OPEC.

Overall U.S. shale production responds quickly to price signals, with the WTI hitting October 2018 highs this week at nearly $ 73 a barrel. But US producers remain focused on capital discipline and returns to investors rather than expanding supply, exhibitors told the ECB.

“Investment discipline and free cash flow for the investor,” said an OPEC + source, summarizing one of the points of the ECB meeting. The ECB advises OPEC ministers and does not set policies.

Two sources said a filing predicted US production would rise at a low rate of 200,000 barrels a day this year. A third source commented that that level of growth was the consensus for 2021 among most submissions.

OPEC + market dominance could be facilitated if there is not a big rally in shale. The producer alliance is gradually undoing production restrictions as demand recovers. They will hold a policy-setting meeting on July 1.

“It looks like the shale oil genie is going to stay in the bottle for now,” said the source at one of the companies that provided forecasts. “OPEC and Saudi Arabia have a lot of power right now.”

(Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)