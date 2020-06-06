Measures to combat the collapse of world oil prices could be extended beyond June, this to restore the stability of oil markets.

This was what has transpired after the meeting of the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and added countries including countries like Russia and Mexico.

It only remains to make it official

After the meeting, it was reported that OPEC representatives proposed to their allies this Saturday to keep the drastic reduction in their production set in motion to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today we have reason to be cautiously optimistic about the future, but we are not yet out of the woods and the challenges ahead remain to be seen. (…) Together we are stronger, together we can restore the stability of the oil markets and help rebuild the global economy, “said Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz, in remarks at the session, quoted by CNBC.

If confirmed what has been reported by agencies and various international media, this would imply an extension of the historical production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day for an additional month, that is, all July.

In this regard, prior to the session, a delegate who spoke on condition that he was not identified for . said that: “Today’s meeting will very likely result in an extension of the agreement for just one month. This is the general trend within OPEC +. “

Something that was reinforced after the event by the Algerian Energy Minister, Mohamed Arkab, who told . that “13 members of the cartel decided to prolong the cuts in force since April throughout July.”

What does this mean?

The objective of the member countries of the international organization and its allies -where Russia and Mexico stand out- known as OPEC +, is keep crude oil prices afloat after the collapses in the first three months of the year.

The decision would be to extend the production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (mdd) globally, which included from May 1 to the end of June and, in theory, from July it would soften, going to 7.7 mbd from July to December, and subsequently at 5.8 mbd from January 2021 to April 2022.

But, the idea would be to keep the cut to $ 9.7 million at least throughout July, although analysts and international observers point out that a longer extension would be advisable, until after the summer or even until the end of the year.

“Although small-scale, this cut is important to balance the group’s strategy, which only this year has gone from cuts focused on prices, to the recovery of market share, to the internal price war and finally to a large cut. record, “said Damien Courvalin, analyst at Goldman Sachs Courvalin in a note to clients released on Friday.

The bet would be to sustain and promote the recovery of prices. The cut contributed to a major crude escalation, only on Friday was reported that the West Texas Intermediate rose 5.72 percent to reach $ 39.55; the international benchmark Brent crude oil gained 5.78 percent to reach $ 42.30; while the Mexican mixture gained 6.62 percent to settle at $ 34.77, which according to specialists, was the sixth consecutive week of earnings and, in the case of Mexican crude, it was close to prices not seen since the beginning of March.

What is expected of Mexico?

On the Mexican side, the representative was the Undersecretary of Hydrocarbons, Miguel Ángel Maciel, who replaced the Secretary of Energy (Sener), Rocío Nahle, because she chose to attend the supervision of the rehabilitation of the National Refining System: Refinery ‘Gral. Lazaro Cardenas’ , in Veracruz.

It should be remembered that on Friday, the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He had indicated that although the head of the Sener would accompany him to said tour, he would participate in the OPEC + meeting.

Its absence may be in sign that reinforces the position that the head of the Executive himself anticipated yesterday, that of not participating in a new cut in oil production.

“We could not further adjust our production,” he said.

Supervision of the rehabilitation of the National Refining System: Refinery ‘Gral. Lázaro Cárdenas ’, from Minatitlán, Veracruz https://t.co/PWwifxbcuL – Government of Mexico (@GobiernoMX) June 6, 2020

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299