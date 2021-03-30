OPEC + prepares decision on production with cautious approach

(Bloomberg) – As OPEC and its allies prepare for another decision on crude production, producers believe the challenging and cautious approach is paying off.

Three weeks ago, the Saudi-led coalition was widely criticized when it rejected calls to reactivate some of the crude production halted during the pandemic. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made it clear that he was not going to trust predictions of a post-covid rebound, saying that he would only believe in a recovery in demand when it became apparent.

Since then, demand for fuel in the US has shown strong signs of recovery. However, a resurgence of the virus elsewhere has convinced the group that it made the right decision, according to several OPEC + delegates who asked to speak anonymously. They predict that the group will again refrain from significantly turning on the taps at the next meeting on April 1.

“Prince Abdulaziz remains concerned, he is not willing to say that the covid is over,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Most likely we are facing a Saudi renewal of its production cut.”

Next Thursday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will consider whether to reactivate part of the 8 million barrels of daily production, around 8% of world supply, while fuel demand remains depressed.

The group’s intervention has helped drive crude prices more than 20% this year, even as the economic ravages of the pandemic continued. The move boosted revenues for both its members and a troubled global oil industry.

Three weeks ago, I was under fire. The group’s surprise decision not to boost production, led by Prince Abdulaziz, was seen as an attempt to raise prices that could backfire by hurting demand and encouraging OPEC rivals to invest in new supplies.

In the days after the March 4 meeting, Brent crude soared to $ 70 a barrel, prompting India, a key consumer, to protest financial pain.

However, the rally stopped.

Europe reimposed lockdowns to contain a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, while India and Brazil faced worsening rates of infection. Crude oil trade in Asia slowed as a lackluster tourist season failed to stimulate demand for fuel. Meanwhile, oil supplies increased as Iran increased exports to China in defiance of US sanctions.

A week after hitting a one-year high, oil futures dropped nearly $ 10. Whatever Riyadh’s real motivation, his strategy now seemed less a ploy to drive up prices and more like a prudent insurance policy against its collapse.

OPEC + will discuss whether it will reactivate part of the 1.2 million barrels per day of production that it has promised to return to the market in quotas this year. At the same time, the Saudis will review the status of an additional 1 million barrels per day cut that they have been making since February to speed up the process of eliminating lingering excess oil. The kingdom has also pledged to restore this supply gradually, but did not give firm dates to do so.

