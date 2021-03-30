OPEC + panel to reduce oil demand estimate

(Bloomberg) – A panel of OPEC + technical experts agreed to lower oil demand estimates for 2021 after Saudi Arabia suggested the figure looked too high, delegates said.

The move, which was also supported by Algeria, comes just days before the group meets to discuss May production levels, and follows a recommendation from OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo that the coalition should be very cautious.

At the previous meeting, that sense of caution led to a surprise decision to maintain nearly all of the organization’s production restrictions, rather than increase it in anticipation of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies believe the decision has been justified ever since.

While demand for fuel in the United States has shown strong signs of rebounding, a resurgence of the virus has undermined the recovery elsewhere, convincing the group that it made the right decision, according to several OPEC + delegates who asked to speak anonymously. . They forecast that the group will again refrain from significantly increasing production when it meets on April 1.

“While there were many positive developments last month, it also witnessed reminders of the ongoing uncertainties and fragility caused by the covid-19 pandemic,” Barkindo said Tuesday at the start of the OPEC + Joint Technical Committee video conference. , according to a statement from the group.

OPEC had estimated that demand for oil would grow by 5.9 million barrels per day this year as the world economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. The organization’s analysts will now revise this figure down, although the precise adjustment has yet to be determined, said the delegates, who asked not to be named because the talks were private.

In the days after the March 4 meeting, when OPEC + shocked the market by maintaining most of its production cuts, Brent soared to $ 70 a barrel.

However, the rebound soon faded as regions of Europe re-imposed lockdowns to contain an aggressive strain of coronavirus, while India and Brazil battled worsening outbreaks. Crude purchases in Asia slowed as a lackluster tourist season failed to stimulate demand for fuel. Meanwhile, the supply of oil increased as Iran increased exports to China in defiance of US sanctions.

A week after hitting a one-year high, oil futures dropped nearly $ 10. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at $ 63.98 a barrel at 5:54 pm in London.

