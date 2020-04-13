The Mexican Social Security Institute recognizes a deficit of monitors, reports El Universal.
This is the featured news this Monday, April 13 in the main newspapers of national circulation:
REFORM
Faces Petróleos Mexicanos deadly mix
Analysts estimate that 80% of their oil fields are not profitable. Finance pressures drop in demand, low prices and high costs
THE DAY
OPEC and associates close pact to save petro-prices
Mexico upheld its decision to reduce only 100,000 barrels per day
THE UNIVERSAL
The Mexican Institute of Social Security recognizes a deficit of monitors
4,121 vital sign meters are needed, says the Institute. Without them, assessment of patients with symptoms is complicated, he says.
MILLENNIUM
They put buses to protect doctors from Mexico City and the State of Mexico
In the face of recent attacks, from tomorrow there will be special transportation for personnel from 7 capital hospitals and the metropolitan area
EXCÉLSIOR
Solidarity agreement
Private hospitals and government reach agreement. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the non-profit agreement that seeks to prevent a collapse of the public health system; the government will have three thousand 115 beds
THE FINANCIAL
OPEC agrees to historical cut
Mexico will only cut 100,000 barrels a day; United States will put the rest
THE ECONOMIST
Oil rises 7% after agreement between producing countries
OPEC + accepted that Mexico stop producing 100,000 barrels