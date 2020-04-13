The Mexican Social Security Institute recognizes a deficit of monitors, reports El Universal.

This is the featured news this Monday, April 13 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

Faces Petróleos Mexicanos deadly mix

Analysts estimate that 80% of their oil fields are not profitable. Finance pressures drop in demand, low prices and high costs

THE DAY

OPEC and associates close pact to save petro-prices

Mexico upheld its decision to reduce only 100,000 barrels per day

THE UNIVERSAL

The Mexican Institute of Social Security recognizes a deficit of monitors

4,121 vital sign meters are needed, says the Institute. Without them, assessment of patients with symptoms is complicated, he says.

MILLENNIUM

They put buses to protect doctors from Mexico City and the State of Mexico

In the face of recent attacks, from tomorrow there will be special transportation for personnel from 7 capital hospitals and the metropolitan area

EXCÉLSIOR

Solidarity agreement

Private hospitals and government reach agreement. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the non-profit agreement that seeks to prevent a collapse of the public health system; the government will have three thousand 115 beds

THE FINANCIAL

OPEC agrees to historical cut

Mexico will only cut 100,000 barrels a day; United States will put the rest

THE ECONOMIST

Oil rises 7% after agreement between producing countries

OPEC + accepted that Mexico stop producing 100,000 barrels