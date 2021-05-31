OPEC oil production rises in May, limited by losses in Nigeria and Iran: poll

EFE Latam Videos

The IBEX 35 falls 0.29% after the opening and loses 9,200 points

Madrid, May 31 (EFE) .- The IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, has opened this Monday flat, but shortly after it opts for losses and leaves 0.29%, below 9,200 points, in a a day in which it will not have the reference of Wall Street and the United Kingdom, & nbsp; closed for public holidays. At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35 leaves that 26.90 points, that 0.29%; up to 9,197.70 points. Despite this drop, in the month ending today, the indicator adds up to 4.33%, and in the accumulated for the year, 13.90%. The Spanish stock market has started the week with a negative tone, affected by the falls registered in Asia, where the Nikkei in Tokyo has ended with cuts of almost 1%, while Hong Kong has left 1.82%; and Shanghai, 0.07%. And this, in a day in which it has been known that the Chinese manufacturing industry remained stable in May, while the industrial production of Japan increased by 2.5% in April. In Europe, the main markets have opened cautiously: Frankfurt and Milan, down 0.20%; and 0.05%, respectively, while Paris rose 0.08%. London closes today for a public holiday. Investors, who will not have the Wall Street benchmark today, will be awaiting the publication of the first inflation data for May and the presentation of the OECD’s semi-annual economic outlook report. In this context, the IBEX 35 has started the session lower, moving away from the highs since the end of February 2020 that it reached last Friday. At the beginning of the day, in which it was known that prices rose 2.7% in May in Spain, according to the leading indicator of the consumer price index (CPI), Cie Automotive stands out as the value that rises the most of the IBEX 35, 1.06%; followed by ACS, 0.91%; and Solaria, 0.90%. On the loss side, Endesa plummets 4.14%; while Iberdrola leaves 2.03%; and Acciona, 0.42%. In addition to Iberdrola, of the rest of the large stocks on the IBEX 35, Repsol also fell 0.40%; and Santander, 0.16%; while Inditex gains 0.13%; BBVA, 0.29%; and Telefónica, 0.76%. In the continuous market, after Endesa, the second-lowest value was Metrovacesa, 2.99%, while Prim ranks as the company that increased the most in the entire Spanish market, 4.63%. In the commodities market, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, rises 0.73% at this time to $ 69.22. In the debt market, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond, the benchmark, rises to 0.488%. (c) EFE Agency