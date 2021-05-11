OPEC maintains oil demand forecast for 2021 despite COVID crisis in India

Bloomberg

S&P discusses Andean economies; Stock markets descend: Colombia Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures down and Nasdaq contracts head down. The tech-driven selloff continues as inflation concerns mount, prompting investors to ditch expensive stocks. European stock markets decline. 10-year Treasury yields rise, and the Bloomberg Dollar index and emerging market currencies are down. Oil futures fall In Colombia, the high commissioner for peace, Miguel Ceballos, said in a video that the government is willing to establish a negotiating table with the so-called national strike committee that brings together the main unions in the country and that it was the one that organized the protests that began almost two weeks ago. This, after no agreement was reached in a meeting between the two parties on Monday, which is why new demonstrations were announced for Wednesday.The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, announced the extension of mobility measures in Bogotá that They include the closure of establishments at 10 pm and a general curfew from 11 pm to 4 am, in addition to the authorization of face-to-face classes in educational centers. López said the city remains on a red alert and that the crowds caused by the protests have the capital’s health system close to collapse with an ICU bed occupancy of 96%. S&P Global Ratings holds a webinar at 9 a.m. It will focus on the Andean economies including Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru. The peso began the week with an appreciation of 1.2%, closing at 3,706.80 and accumulating three days of strong gains. 488 deaths from covid were reported yesterday, and 12,543 new cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health. With this, the number of total confirmed cases rose to 3,015,301 and the deaths reached 78,342.Colombia ranks twelfth in the world in total cases of contagion, surpassed by the US, India, Brazil, France, Turkey, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany and Argentina, according to data from Johns Hopkins. In terms of deaths, the country ranks eleventh. According to Bloomberg calculations: Cases + 0.4% vs + 0.5% moving average 7 days Deaths + 0.6% vs + 0.6% moving average 7 days Positivity tests 30 , 1% vs 23.6% moving average 7 days Read Bloomberg Daybreak where you can find the version for Latin America and listen to the podcast in Spanish. All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: After years of hostility, the relationship between the US and Venezuela is under silent review, Caracas has taken conciliatory measures, leading US figures are acting as intermediaries, and the Biden Administration is analyzing its sanctions policy. Last three weeks, Nicolás Maduro accepted international food aid that he had long rejected, transferred six Citgo executives from prison to house arrest and added two opposition figures to the country’s electoral council. “These are important steps,” said Cynthia Arnson. , director of the Latin American Program at the Wilson Center in Washington Colonial Pipeline reopened a section of its pipeline system “for a limited time” as the company struggles to resume operations after last week’s cyberattack The goal is to restore services “substantially” for the weekend The gas stations of the cos These are beginning to run out of fuel as the shutdown lengthens. President Joe Biden said Russia has “some responsibility” in the attack. TO STAY PENDING: In Colombia: 9am: S&P holds webinar on Andean economies This week: May 13: Manufacturing production, industrial production, retail sales, civil works payments May 14 : Q1 GDP, trade balance, economic activity ISE International: Relevant US macro data not released until May 12 Fed Agenda: 9:30 am: Williams (New York) speaks at symposium 11am: Governor Brainard speaks on US economic outlook .12pm: Daly (San Francisco) speaks at community banking event12:15 pm: Bostic (Atlanta) speaks at event1pm: Harker (Philadelphia) talks about economic outlook1: 30pm: Kashkari (Minneapolis) talks about economic outlook This week: May 13: Decision Rates from Mexico, Chile, Peru Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: President Duque warns that protests may raise covid cases Cali residents collide with indigenous people in a besieged city aCementos Argos Q1 revenues exceed est. Will Latin America face the same fate as Colombia ?: M. Margolis COMMENT: Deutsche Bank says Colombia’s investment grade is reeling amid social unrest and uncertainty about tax reform “President Duque has already has called for a ‘national dialogue’ in an attempt to quell the unrest. However, it seems that the president does not have enough credibility in the eyes of the protesters, "write in a note the economists Sebastian Brown, Drausio Giacomelli and Ninghao Sha The left-wing candidate, Gustavo Petro, seems to have a great chance of becoming the next president of Colombia, while the incumbent Iván Duque "is now a lame duck" -figure that represents a president close to surrendering his power-Starting a fiscal consolidation plan is essential at this time and it seems that there is an environment in Congress to approve temporary revenue measures The new tax reform can increase revenue from 0.9% to 1% of GDP "If Colombia wants to maintain its investment grade, the path of public debt should not lead to levels higher than 70% of GDP and, at the same time, at the same time, promise an adjustment gradual enough to be politically feasible"