May 31, 2020 | 5:00 am

By Ellen R. Wald

Almost seven weeks have passed since the so-called “historic” OPEC + production agreement, and OPEC + is preparing for another meeting on June 9-10.

On April 12, OPEC + members agreed to cut 9.7 million barrels a day of oil production in May and June. Since then, the oil production of most of the group’s main producers (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Russia) has decreased. (Iraq, which promised to reduce its production by 4 million barrels a day by a million, has only fulfilled part of what it agreed to).

Oil production from non-OPEC + producers has also declined, especially in the United States, where it is estimated that 2.3 million barrels per day have been withdrawn from the market since production peaked at 13.2 million barrels per day. in March.

However, following this latest deal, oil prices have plummeted further. They have recently started to rise above April levels. In fact, the price of Brent has registered a net profit of approximately $ 4 per barrel since April 12. Therefore, despite so much complacency, the deal was not very successful if the goal was to boost prices. The April deal only served to help curb the free fall resulting from a failed meeting in March.

On June 10, OPEC + will meet virtually to assess progress made on the 9.7 million barrels a day of reductions. (OPEC will hold its regular ministerial meeting the day before, on June 9, probably also via videoconference.) The April 12 deal included a projected increase — yes, increase — in production of 2 million barrels a day in total from July 1. However, the measures adopted at the June 10 meeting could replace this agreement if the group decides that “more measures are needed to balance the market.”

Therefore, the question is whether OPEC + will proceed with its plan to increase production, expand current production levels, or try to implement further reductions. The status quo requires a July increase.

(Remember that Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait also pledged together to cut production by an additional 1.8 million barrels a day for the month of June. These June reductions added to the cuts required by OPEC and OPEC +. No However, it remains to be seen whether these reductions will apply.)

The meeting is in just under 2 weeks, but it is already taking shape similarly to the disastrous March meeting. The March meeting resulted in a rift between Russia and Saudi Arabia (and the “price war” that was not actually a price war).

Recall that in late February, Russia signaled its unwillingness to make deeper reductions at the March OPEC + meeting, but Saudi Arabia insisted on pushing for further reductions anyway. The meeting failed, and Saudi Arabia then tried to outpace Russia, a strategy that drove prices down 30%.

This week, Russia has signaled its support for the plan to increase production from July 1. Bloomberg reports indicate that Saudi Arabia disagrees and does not support the increase in production, but wants to extend the current reductions.

Another public fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia would be disastrous for oil prices. Brent remains at $ 10 from its March 5 closing price and anything other than an OPEC + friendly meeting will likely reverse those small gains recorded since the dispute was resolved on April 12.

However, it appears that Saudi Arabia may be struggling not to repeat its previous mistakes. At the March OPEC + meeting, Saudi Arabia insisted on bringing a further 1.5 billion reduction to the table, despite knowing that Russia did not even want to extend the already existing reductions.

This time, Saudi Arabia has not officially released its position. After hearing the news that Russia, at least at this juncture, wants to increase production, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia published a note on that conversation confirming that both sides had agreed to continue “close coordination” on oil production policy.

This decision does not mean that Russia and Saudi Arabia are on the same line in terms of oil production, but it does reveal that this time Saudi Arabia is prioritizing Russia’s cooperation with OPEC +. Whereas in March Saudi Arabia was willing to bet that it could maximize its own oil production to increase revenue, it no longer relies on that strategy as oil markets are restless. In other words, Saudi Arabia is signaling a willingness to do much more – including taking on the burden of further output reductions and losing out on sales to Asia – just to keep OPEC + intact and keep markets happy.

