OPEC internal report foresees greater drop in oil inventories in 2021

LONDON, Mar 30 (Reuters) – OPEC expects oil inventories to fall by some 445 million barrels in 2021, in the latest supply and demand outlook revised at a technical meeting on Tuesday, according to a copy of the report to the that Reuters had access to.

The figure is higher than the 406 million barrel decline for 2021 expected a month ago in a similar report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, showing that restrictions on pumping are reducing excess supply.

The OPEC + experts – which brings together OPEC members with a group of allies led by Russia – the Joint Technical Committee, met on Tuesday, before the ministerial meeting to be held on Thursday to decide on oil production policy. .

Producers are holding back a daily supply of millions of barrels to support the market.

(Reuters OPEC team report; written by Alex Lawler; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)