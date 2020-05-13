The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has increased its daily production by 1,798 million barrels during the month of April as a result of the expiration of the cut agreement they had with other oil-producing nations, according to the monthly report prepared by the cartel on the oil market.

The total production of the 13 countries that make up OPEC reached 30,412 million barrels per day. The greatest increase took place by Saudi Arabia, which increased its pumping by 1,553 million barrels per day, to 11.55 million. In second place was Arab Emirates United, which produced 3,839 million barrels (332,000 more), while behind was Kuwait, with a daily extraction of 3,132 million barrels (259,000 more).

The largest decreases took place in Angola (90,000 barrels less) and Nigeria (68,000 less), while Venezuela was close to its historical minimum, when its production collapsed to 622,000 barrels per day, 38,000 less than in March. The production of Libya It was the lowest in OPEC, with 82,000 barrels a day, as a result of the civil war that is raging in the country.

Predictably, the May data They will be diametrically opposed to those of April, since OPEC once again agreed with its allies on a new cut of 9.7 million barrels during May and June. After that period and until the end of the year, the cut will be 7.7 million barrels, while between January 2021 and April 2022, the reduction in production will be 5.8 million barrels.

Given the continuous advance of coronavirus pandemicOPEC has downgraded its global oil demand outlook by 2020. While in April it forecast a decline of 6.85 million barrels per day to 92.82 million, it now believes it will contract by 9.07 million barrels per day, up to 90.59 million.

The biggest contraction it will be recorded during the second quarter, when global demand will drop by almost 20 million barrels per day, to 81.3 million.