OPEC + Flexibility Must Go Both Ways: Julian Lee

(Bloomberg) – Flexibility should be the guiding principle of the OPEC + group at this time; after all, that is why its members meet every month.

The oil ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies will meet on Thursday to decide their production target for August and, perhaps, later. They will meet at a time when Brent crude is near its highest level since October 2018, amid calls from key customers for increased production.

Not everyone agrees that this is the right thing to do. Key members of the alliance, notably Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, call for caution, while Russia is pushing to open the taps further.

Since their big dispute in March 2020, which was accompanied by a short period of quota-free production just as the pandemic slashed demand for oil, both sides have found room to make concessions. And they are likely to do it again. They have already agreed to increase the supply of oil by 840,000 barrels a day from the beginning of July, bringing the goal to the level they had originally planned to reach six months ago. But they need to add more in August.

Sure, there is uncertainty, but that is no reason not to do anything.

The delta variant of the coronavirus is proving to be stubbornly difficult to control, and while some economies are making headway thanks to widespread vaccination campaigns, others are still facing difficulties and international travel remains severely restricted. That casts a shadow over strong demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency, banks, analysts, and even OPEC itself.

Global fuel consumption is outstripping supply by 3 million barrels a day, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And whatever OPEC does, the market will remain “really tight” until the US Labor Day holiday. Jeff Currie, Goldman’s head of commodity research, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Read more

In India, retail fuel prices have risen to their highest level since at least 2002 in local currency terms, prompting the country’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to express “deep concern” over the impact of energy prices on inflation and called for providing “affordable” supplies, with prices in a “reasonable band”, as repeated in a request for OPEC + to increase production.

OPEC’s own analysis shows that the world’s need for its crude will rise to 28.66 million barrels per day on average in the third quarter. That’s about 1.5 million barrels a day above the group’s target for July, assuming Iran, Libya and Venezuela continue to pump at recent levels.

At the end of May, commercial oil reserves in OECD countries were already 20 million barrels below their 2015-2019 average, according to the group’s secretary general, a key target for Saudi Arabia’s energy minister. , Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman.

The other big uncertainty is whether Iranian crude will return to the market if the 2015 nuclear deal is reactivated. Iran’s National Petroleum Company says that most of its oil production can be restored within a month after the easing of prices. US sanctions, which could add nearly 1 million barrels a day to the supply. But the diplomats in charge of the negotiations will not meet again this week in Vienna, as planned, and they are not sure when a seventh round of talks will take place. That will contain any additional Iranian supplies, which now seem unlikely to arrive before the fourth quarter.

This is precisely when OPEC + should make the most of its new malleable modus operandi. It has shown how adaptable it can be to respond to a recovery that has been slower than anticipated. Through the combination of a postponement of the quota expansion and additional voluntary cuts from Saudi Arabia, it has revised its production target from the original plan many times since the agreement went into effect.

But now, when higher oil prices are hurting key customers, it is time to adjust your monthly supply in the other direction and agree to a larger-than-expected production increase. After all, it can always be reversed next month if things don’t go as planned. That is the goal of flexibility.

Original Note: OPEC + Flexibility Needs to Cut Both Ways: Julian Lee

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP