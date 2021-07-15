OPEC expects global oil demand to reach pre-pandemic level in 2022

LONDON, Jul 15 (.) – OPEC maintained its forecast for a strong recovery in global oil demand in the remainder of 2021, forecasting crude use to increase further in 2022, similar to pre-pandemic rates, driven by growth in China and India.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its monthly report, released Thursday, that demand next year will increase 3.4%, to 99.86 million barrels per day (bpd), averaging more than 100 million bpd in the second half of 2022.

Oil demand averaged 99.98 million bpd in 2019, according to the cartel.

“In 2022, healthy expectations for global economic growth, in addition to better containment of COVID-19 … are supposed to spur oil consumption to levels comparable to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

The report reflected OPEC’s confidence that global demand will rebound strongly from the pandemic, allowing the group and its allies to further ease supply restrictions imposed in 2020.

OPEC also kept its prediction that demand will grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021.

The OPEC + alliance agreed in April to gradually ease production cuts and is yet to decide on plans for the remainder of 2021 after a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates interrupted the dialogue. . reported on Wednesday that the two had reached a consensus.

Thursday’s report showed higher OPEC oil production, reflecting the decision to pump more. Production in June rose 590,000 bpd to 26.03 million bpd, the cartel said.

