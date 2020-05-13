According to OPEC calculations, up to 15 percent of the world’s oil supply will disappear from the market this quarter.

Some 14.38 million barrels per day (mbd) of raw, or 15 percent of the world supply of “black gold”, will disappear from the market this quarter, according to calculations by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The estimate, published this Wednesday in the OPEC monthly report, is based on the cut production Agreed by the organization and its allies (a group of 23 countries known as OPEC +), including Russia, of 9.7 mbd and which entered into force this month, as well as other “voluntary and involuntary” reductions.

Among the former, the document highlights recent announcements from OPEC partners Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, that they will independently and voluntarily deepen the reduction to which they have committed themselves within the framework of the current agreement.

In this way, they will withdraw together 1.18 mbd (1 mbd in charge of Riad, 100 thousand bd by Abu dhabi and 80 thousand bd, of Kuwait).

On the other hand, “other producers, in particular United States oil companies, have reduced their supplies by closing facilities or lowering the level of pumping “, either because the collapsed prices do not cover production costs or other reasons such as lack of demand and storage location.

OPEC estimates, based on “various sources and company announcements, large oil companies including ”, that at least 1.5 mbd of US barrels remain underground during the course of this quarter.

Too Canada, Russia and Brazil, among other “black gold” exporters, will extract less than expected.

With this, by cutting the OPEC + and the additional discounts of the three partners of the Persian Gulf another 3.5 mbd of supply falls will be added, totaling a reduction of 14.38 mbd that should help to rebalance a saturated crude oil market and thus prop up barrel prices.

Despite this, the Saudi Government asked the other OPEC countries + additional reductions to deal with the sharp drop in demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.

According to OPEC calculations, world consumption of black gold will plummet this quarter to 81.30 mbd, 17.26 percent less than in the same periods last year, while in all of 2020 it will drop 9.1 percent, to total 90.59 mbd.

With information from EFE