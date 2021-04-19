OPEC + evaluates limiting the next meeting to the monitoring committee

(Bloomberg) – OPEC and its allies are discussing limiting next week’s large-scale ministerial meeting, delegates said, a sign that the coalition may continue with plans to gradually revive oil production.

The OPEC + coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, could hold a meeting on April 28 with the participation of only its monitoring committee, rather than the full meeting that is currently also planned for that day, delegates said.

The talks are continuing and nothing has been decided yet, they added, the people who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) was established to make recommendations to the entire ministerial group, rather than setting or changing policies. Holding the JMMC meeting can only indicate that members don’t see much need to review the current strategy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies already agreed earlier this month to carefully restore some of the production interrupted between May and July. The alliance will reactivate just over 2 million barrels per day of the 8 million they have kept offline to prop up global markets.

Three OPEC + delegates, speaking anonymously, said they do not expect any changes to the offer at next week’s meeting.

Saudi Arabia, the group’s most influential member, has said it is comfortable with the strategy. The kingdom’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on April 15 that he still “doesn’t see anything that is disturbing us, me or my OPEC + colleagues.”

Global markets are also signaling that OPEC + is following the right course, restoring supply just enough to meet the fragile recovery in demand. Futures for Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded around $ 67 a barrel on Monday, close to their highest level in a month.

Read more

As many OPEC + members are celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, holding a JMMC session instead of a full-blown ministerial conference may be easier, some of the delegates said.

Original Note: OPEC + Mulls Downgrading Next Week’s Meet to Monitoring Session

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP