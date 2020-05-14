OPEC downgraded its calculations on the size of the collapse of world oil demand by COVID-19, going from 6.8 to 9.1 percent

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday corrected downward and strongly its calculations on the size of the collapse of the world oil demand caused by the COVID-19 in all of 2020, estimating it now at 9.1 percent, compared to 6.87 percent forecast a month ago.

The world, largely paralyzed to curb the COVID-19 expansion, will consume an average of 90.59 million barrels per day (mbd) this year, 9.07 mbd less than the almost 100 mbd burned in 2019, OPEC predicted in its monthly report published in Vienna.

Even more pronounced, at 17.26 percent, is the year-on-year drop in the current quarter, when consumption remains at 81.30 mbd, that is, less than 17 mbd compared to 98.56 mbd in the same period last year and 5.40 mbd lower than forecast in the previous report.

This unprecedented drop in demand coincided with a sharp rise in supply in April, which exacerbated the excess supplies and the precipitation of the “petro-prices“, With the threat of saturating the storage capacity for” black gold “.

This situation was especially acute in United States, where he Texas intermediate oil (WTI) promptly entered negative territory for the first time in history, as contracts for delivery in May expired in April.

In all of last month, the WTI barrel sold for an average of $ 16.26, 45.2 percent less than in March, while the Brent, the reference in Europe, fell 21 percent, averaging $ 26.62, and OPEC’s fell to its lowest monthly price since December 2001, trading at $ 16.26, 48 percent less than the previous month.

However, if the previous report warned of significant downside risks that could worsen the forecastsThis time OPEC is more optimistic and sees the light at the end of the tunnel in the second half of the year.

“The contraction of demand in 2020 can be mitigated by a faster-than-expected decrease in government action related to COVID-19, and a faster response from the economic growth to the extraordinary stimulus packages ”, indicates the document.

The picture presented from July is of a consumption of 92.28 mbd that would reach 96.30 mbd in the last quarter.

A greater rebalancing of the market will also be achieved thanks to the cut in OPEC countries and their allies, among them Russia, of 9.7 mbd and that has entered into force this month.

To these are added other “voluntary and involuntary” reductions, the latter being forced by the lack of demand or place of storage or because low prices do not cover production costs.

In total, OPEC estimates that more than 14 mbd will stop pumping this year across the planet.

With information from EFE