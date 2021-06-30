OPEC + could extend cuts to pumping amid oversupply warning: sources

By Rania El Gamal and Ahmad Ghaddar

DUBAI, Jun 30 (.) – OPEC + is expected to discuss extending its oil supply cut pact beyond April 2022, two alliance sources said on Wednesday, after a panel from the group warned of ” significant uncertainties “and the risk of a glut of crude next year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, agreed to a record reduction in pumping of 10 million barrels per day (bpd), starting in May 2020, to be gradually lifted at the end of April. of 2022.

OPEC +’s active supply management responded to the collapse in demand as economies shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As of July, supply cuts will still stand at 5.8 million bpd.

The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) said in a report that it expected an excess by the end of 2022, based on various supply and demand scenarios. The text indicates that the market would be in deficit in the short term, but that there would be a glut once the OPEC + supply cuts ended.

The position of Russia, which along with Saudi Arabia has been a driving force behind OPEC + policy, was not immediately clear, so a final decision on any extensions may not be reached at Thursday’s meeting. according to one of the sources.

In a baseline scenario, inventories in the industrialized economies of the OECD would be 96 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average in the third quarter of 2021 and 125 million barrels less than that average in the fourth quarter, according to the panel report.

However, there would be a “significant increase” in inventories in 2022, bringing stocks to 181 million barrels above the five-year average by the end of next year, according to the report.

The base case adopts the assumptions of global oil demand growth and non-OPEC supply growth that were presented in the cartel’s June monthly report, with a preliminary forecast for 2022.

The panel said it still forecasts global oil demand to grow by 6 million bpd in 2021, but said “significant uncertainties” affecting demand include a divergence in the global economic recovery, rising sovereign debt, launches of Uneven vaccines and increasing cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Amrita Sen of consultancy Energy Aspect commented that OPEC + “preferred to err on the side of caution” in forecasting a surplus in 2022, although she said they still expected demand to absorb the alliance’s production and additional Iranian barrels next year.

Observers from OPEC suggested the group could leave output unchanged when ministers meet on Thursday or decide to increase output, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or a modest 0.5 million bpd.

OPEC + sources said no unanimous decision or recommendation emerged from the panel’s consultations on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Ahmad Ghaddar; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)