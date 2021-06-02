OPEC + approves hike for July and maintains uncertainty for the future

(Bloomberg) – OPEC + stuck to its plan to increase oil production in July, but Saudi Arabia’s energy minister remained uncertain whether the group will add more supplies later this year to keep pace with the growth. accelerated global recovery.

“The demand outlook has shown clear signs of improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in some of his most optimistic remarks since last year’s crisis. But pressed on whether further supply increases will be needed, he said: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Oil prices are exceeding US $ 70 and the demand for gasoline and diesel is increasing in the United States, China and Europe, with which, now, OPEC + is at the center of one of the most pressing debates in the markets: the threat of inflation.

OPEC and its allies have spent more than a year salvaging prices from record lows and only adding supplies cautiously. Now the story is changing: the oil market is heading for a deficit.

Letting the market overheat puts the recovery at risk. But the group must also manage the double risk that Iranian supplies will be operational again and the virus and its variants may resurface.

“Covid-19 is a persistent and unpredictable enemy, and violent mutations remain a threat,” said OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo.

The group will push ahead with an increase of 841,000 barrels a day in July, following increases in May and June, delegates said after a meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes, one of the shortest in recent history.

After July, OPEC + plans to keep production stable until April 2022, according to the agreement signed a year ago to rescue producers from a bitter price war. While the deal can be renegotiated – and there will be pressure to do so as demand continues to recover – it provides a supportive position for the group.

Prince Abdulaziz said he was sticking to the terms of that agreement “to the letter.”

Iran supply

Iran’s potential return to international oil markets is a factor on the minds of ministers.

The Islamic Republic is in talks to resume a 2015 agreement that limited its atomic activities in exchange for relief from US sanctions. As Tehran sought to conclude negotiations before the June 18 presidential election, officials suggested Tuesday that that may not happen until August.

If a deal is reached and Washington eases sanctions, analysts predict that Iran could increase its crude production from 2.4 million to 4 million barrels a day over the next year.

The alliance could begin to feel external pressure to ease prices as the deficit in the market becomes apparent from next month. Fatih Birol, a former executive director of the International Energy Agency, told Bloomberg Television early Tuesday that without more supplies, prices will face further upward pressure.

“One thing is clear,” Birol said. “In the absence of policy changes, with strong growth coming from the US, China, Europe, we will see a widening gap” between demand and supply.

