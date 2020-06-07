▲ Tank where hydrocarbon is stored in the Russian city of Norilsk.Photo Afp

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies (OPEC +) agreed this Saturday to extend the cut in oil production until July to stabilize the market, a measure that Mexico did not join.

In a virtual meeting, the group, which controls 60 percent of global production, decided to maintain the cut, established on April 12, of 9.7 million barrels per day.

The Mexican government maintains its willingness to dialogue and ratifies its position regarding the agreement signed last April, Rocío Nahle García, head of the Ministry of Energy (Sener), wrote early on her Twitter account.

However, the official, who accompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on a tour of Veracruz, said that Mexico refused to join the extended pact and will only comply with what was agreed in the previous April.

Days ago, due to bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico, we had a very low production. We let them know (…) we are from the countries that punctually comply with the reduction that we propose of 100,000 barrels a day, added the official.

The position of the current federal administration at the OPEC + meeting last April was to stop extracting 100,000 barrels a day, which is equivalent to 5.5 percent. On that occasion, Mexico resisted pressure from other producers to decrease 400 thousand tons a day.

The Mexican president said on Friday that the country could not further adjust its crude production.

Plan for 2021

Ramses Pech, a specialist in the energy sector, commented that with the agreement, the plans that Mexico had for 2020 have already been canceled, so it will be necessary to schedule what will be done for the following year, if sufficient resources will be allocated to Petróleos Mexicanos Exploración y Production to increase extraction.

He explained that the production platform proposed in this year’s economic package, of one million 951 thousand barrels per day, is already dead, since currently the average is one million 650 thousand, which is added to the cut of 40 billion pesos a Pemex Exploration and Production budget.

It is possible that if the (OPEC) agreement does not extend beyond August, we would be producing no more than one million 800 thousand barrels, that is, we will not reach what we had predicted, the expert stressed.

He added that if during the rest of the year Pemex only produces one million 650 thousand barrels per day, Mexico will only be able to export 650 thousand to the United States, since the current administration’s plans are to refine one million and the Middle East market will be covered by Arabia Saudi and Russia.

Pech noted that each additional month of the pact will affect the production platform projected by the current federal administration towards 2024 and the objectives of the state-owned production company to have an average extraction above 2 million barrels per day by 2021.

The pact

OPEC members and their allies highlighted that adjustments to crude oil production in May, as well as the gradual relaxation of closure measures to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide and economic activity, allow us to see a greater stability in the oil market.

However, as global oil demand is expected to contract, it is necessary to maintain the commitment of participating nations and all producing countries.

OPEC + required nations such as Nigeria and Iraq, which exceeded quotas in May and June, to compensate with additional cuts from July to September.

The initial agreement sought to decrease supply by 9.7 million barrels per day during May and June to prop up prices. The cuts were to decrease to 7.7 million from July to December.

Despite the progress made to date, we cannot rest on our laurels, said Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab, current OPEC president.

The joint ministerial monitoring committee, known as the JMMC, will meet every month until next December to review the market and recommend levels of cuts.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 18.

OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia and Russia have to balance their efforts to shore up crude prices with their need to cover their budgets and not push it well above $ 50 a barrel to prevent shale production from re-emerging in United States.