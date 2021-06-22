OPEC + analyzes further reduction in oil supply cuts since August: sources

By Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler and Vladimir Soldatkin

DUBAI, Jun 22 (.) – OPEC + is discussing further easing of oil production cuts since August as prices rise due to picking up demand, but has yet to make a decision on the exact volume to buy. will bring it back to market, two sources from the bloc said Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, is returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May to July as part of a plan to gradually undo record restrictions on pumping that it was agreed last year. OPEC + will meet on July 1.

“It is very possible that it will increase (production) gradually from August,” one of the sources said, adding that a final decision has not been made and that exact volumes have not been agreed yet.

The talks imply that OPEC and Russia are likely to find common ground on oil production policy again.

Moscow has been insisting on increasing pumping further to prevent prices from soaring, while key OPEC producers such as Saudi Arabia have so far given no sign of the next step.

Russian producers see August as a good time to ease cuts further despite the expected return of Iranian barrels as the market is in deficit, an industry source told ..

“Weak” US production also supports the case for easing restrictions, the Russian source said.

Crude prices fell on Tuesday, after Brent surpassed $ 75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019 and as OPEC + begins discussions on supplies, but a strong outlook for demand underpinned prices.

(Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)