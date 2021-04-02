OPEC + agrees to gradually increase its crude production from May: sources

LONDON, Apr 1 (Reuters) – The OPEC + alliance reached a preliminary agreement to gradually moderate its oil production cuts starting in May, two sources within the bloc said on Thursday.

The group is still debating the exact figures, they said.

Sources had previously said that OPEC + was considering increasing joint production by 350,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in May; by 350,000 bpd in June; and at 400,000 bpd as of July.

(Report of OPEC Editorial Correspondents. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)