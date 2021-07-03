OPEC + agrees to a new oil pact but without the permission of the United Arab Emirates: source

LONDON, Jul 2 (.) – OPEC + agreed on Friday to add more oil to the market immediately and extend the duration of its pact on production restrictions, despite the UAE still opposing the new deal, a source said. of the group.

All OPEC + agreements require unanimous approval. The unusual situation on Friday means the UAE could still derail the initiative and it is not immediately clear how the new plan would work.

Under the new agreement, OPEC would release more barrels from August and extend the duration of the production pact until the end of 2022 from its original expiration in April of that year.

The UAE said the extension is conditional on revising up its baseline, the level of production against which cuts are calculated, the source said.

