The oil-producing countries met this Sunday night by videoconference, in pursuit of an agreement on the reduction of production, to be able to bring oil prices to the top, at their lowest levels due to the health crisis.

Finally, they unanimously agreed to cut 9.7 million barrels per day (mbd) to stabilize prices in the oil market. “At the end of the telematic ministerial meeting of OPEC + members and non-OPEC + members, an agreement was signed to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months, starting on May 1 “Said in a statement from the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.