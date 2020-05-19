The director of the Department of Communicable Diseases of the Pan American Health Organization (Opas), Marcos Espinal, reiterated on Tuesday that there is no scientific evidence so far to recommend the use of chloroquine against covid-19 and said that the agency’s recommendation is not to use the drug to treat respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“We do not yet have results of clinical tests that can suggest effectiveness,” he said in a videoconference from the regional branch of the World Health Organization (WHO) to comment on the pandemic in the Americas.

Asked about the intention of the Brazilian government to recommend the use of chloroquine to treat patients since the onset of symptoms – expanding the current protocol that recommends use only in critically ill patients – the Director of PAHO replied that “the use in each country is decision of each country “, but highlighted the side effects, mainly heart problems.

“From the beginning, PAHO immediately produced a very comprehensive and systematic review of the evidence and we have just updated the document and there is still no evidence to suggest that these two drugs (chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine) are effective against Covid-19,” said Espinal .

“Our recommendation is clear that they should not be used yet, and in fact studies are suggesting a higher rate of side effects and heart problems in people who do,” he added.

Despite the lack of proof, President Jair Bolsonaro strongly defends the use of chloroquine. The change in the protocol for using the drug, to be applied at the onset of symptoms, was the cause of the resignation request by former Health Minister Nelson Teich, who refused to adopt it.

Without the minister on the way, his interim in office, General Eduardo Pazuello, should soon present Bolsonaro with the new protocol with the expanded use of chloroquine, associated with azithromycin. The intention is to have the authorization published when the president appoints a new health minister.

On Monday, the president of the United States was surprised to announce, voluntarily during an interview, that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against the coronavirus. [nL1N2D028V]

