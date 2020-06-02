The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Americas, suggested to the governors of Brazil that containment measures for the new coronavirus maintained. According to the entity, the high numbers of new cases and deaths, in addition to the occupancy rate of ICUs, indicate the need to continue social distancing.

“The situation in each state is different, but we suggest that governors continue to implement mitigation measures. And it is not enough to say that we are taking these measures. The key phrase is: ‘What can we do better?’ It is necessary to stop the virus in the coming weeks. They will be crucial for the country “, said Marcos Espinal, director of PAHO’s Communicable Diseases Department.

Bolsonaro greets supporters during an act in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia 24/5/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

The organ’s concern is due to the wave of easing of the quarantine in several states in Brazil, even without the covid-19 showing a downward trend. São Paulo, the record holder for cases and deaths, began a gradual reopening on Monday, 1st. In Rio, the mayor of the capital, Marcelo Crivella, has already begun to loosen social isolation. The same happens in places with a critical situation, such as Amazonas and Ceará.

“The increase in cases in the country was 44% in the last week. Mortality has been growing. From May 11 to 25, the number of infected municipalities increased by 68%. It is important that the measures are implemented together”, pointed out Espinal.

The low Brazilian testing rate, in the range of 4.3 thousand per million inhabitants, also draws attention. The doctor said the number is far from ideal, as there are countries with up to 25,000 tests per million inhabitants. “It is mandatory to increase,” he warned.

Espinal preached even greater care with states like Amapá, Ceará and Maranhão, which have a high rate of ICU occupancy. For the director, it is necessary to provide more intensive care beds in these federative units, so that health systems are able to serve the entire population.

Manifestations



PAHO has warned against demonstrations that bring together agglomerations, such as those held in Brazil last Sunday, 31 – São Paulo, Rio and Brasília registered acts contrary to and in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro. The agency reinforced the need to avoid “mass meetings”, which can lead to a greater number of people infected with the coronavirus.

“We recommend to all countries to avoid agglomerations, because it is proven that they contribute to spreading the virus. If we wash our hands, but we are going to a mass demonstration, without wearing a mask or keeping distance, we will continue to spread the disease. We need to think about our parents, grandparents, who are all confined. When we return home, we can transmit the virus “, said Espinal.

