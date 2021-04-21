Opaque Galilea Montijo? Cynthia Rodríguez imposes style

Does Galilea Montijo dethrone? Cynthia Rodríguez imposes style | Instagram

Beauty when you wake up? It is for many of the followers of the singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez who day by day do not stop following her through the morning broadcast of Tv Azteca, with more popularity each time. the “former academic“It could have overshadowed Galilea Montijo itself!

Could it be that the “star of Today” would have been displaced by Cynthia Rodriguez, for many of his admirers there would be no doubt, particularly after showing himself with a recent look in which he showed off all his style and remarkable charms.

A recent postcard of the “host of Venga la Alegría“, would have placed her above the acclaimed collaborator of the competition, Cynthia Deyanira Rubí Rodríguez captured the attention with a new look that many will surely seek to wear.

So my day Look: @modayaccesoriosriojas Makeup & hair: @giolozano_mua, commented the famous in a brief message with which she accompanied the commented publication.

A set in a neutral color with white details made her show off her heart attack silhouette, which she enhanced by complementing it with high-top sneakers that gave her figure greater definition and further marked her slender legs. Something that his 3.1 million followers undoubtedly enjoyed a lot.

Precious, ‘I can’t love those shoes anymore, I love them!’, ‘You’re beautiful’, ‘PRETTY’, were some of the reactions generated by the postcard in which several emojis of hearts, love faces and llamas were also accompanied.

It is worth mentioning that the two television figures are united by more things in common than their respective fans would imagine: They are both presenters, collaborate on morning magazine programs, have acted in soap operas, stand out among the rest of their peers, queens of the style and also two possessors of envied silhouettes, to name a few.

In addition, adding more details, both ventures with great success into social networks where day by day they gain more ground by adding more fans to their respective social networks where their content is in high demand.

For its part, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, is highlighted as one of the most acclaimed cheerleaders and not only because she radiates beauty in each broadcast, but because of her style when it comes to dressing since it makes each garment look like a whole” model “, taking into account that it also es and to show her photos on Instagram they prove it by becoming the face of some fashion lines that she herself shares on her official account.

In addition to characterizing herself as a very disciplined woman, both in her work and in her personal care, the celebrity of the show, boasts the fruits of all that effort, so that each garment becomes a strong echo of the latest trends. As happened with her recent look in this snapshot that generated various reactions and comments that gave a clear example of how loved she is by her fans.

Although on this occasion, Carlos Rivera was not present in the photograph, it will surely make him feel a lot of pride to be next to such a beautiful and charismatic woman, it is known that the couple is very reserved in terms of their expressions of love in social networks, so that from time to time the native of Huamantla makes small visits to his partner’s network to which he has paid compliments on some occasions.

Apparently, the two most important production houses in Mexico have their dignified and beautiful representatives who are gaining more and more ground for standing out in the middle of their respective careers.

Cynthia Rodríguez, 36, has worked as a singer-songwriter, singer, television actress, composer and Mexican youtuber, who also maintains a relationship with one of the most talented artists of the moment inside and outside of Mexico, Carlos Rivera.