In the midst of the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic and with the absence of the vast majority of the Ocotal population, the Sandinista authorities of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur) and the Ortega mayor of the municipality of Ocotal, in Nueva Segovia, carry out a two-day fair.

The fair, with the motto “Love Nicaragua, Carazo visit Nueva Segovia”, began this Saturday with the parade of cultural dance groups and floats that toured the main streets of the city of Ocotal, head of the department of Nueva Segovia.

More than 20 modules were installed offering pieces of handicrafts, traditional food, used clothing and footwear, costume jewelery and other products, mostly from Carazo. But, the great absentees to this activity were the majority of the ocotaliana population that decided to stay at home for fear of contagion from the coronavirus.

Also Read: Villagers from Somoto and Estelí take extreme measures for fear of Covid-19 infection

Despite the waste of artistic and cultural activities by INTUR and the Orteguista Mayor’s Office, the vast majority of the Ocotal population decided to stay at home for fear of contagion from the coronavirus. LAPRENSA / Courtesy.

The Caracas-Segovian fair, organized by the Sandinista authorities of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur) of the department of Nueva Segovia and the authorities of the Orteguista Mayor’s Office in the municipality of Ocotal, ends this Sunday.

“Sales have been bad because people are not coming to buy. I brought around 20 thousand cordobas in merchandise and yesterday, Saturday, I barely sold 1,200 cordobas.”, said one of the merchants from the city of Carazo, who was very distressed, who preferred not to give his name for fear that the INTUR authorities would not invite him to other fairs in the country again.

Also Read: Sandinista Front Spokesperson Calls Bluefields Mayor “Gallo Gallina” for Canceling Carnival for May Parties

Despite the effort made by the Sandinista authorities of Intur and the Orteguista Mayor’s Office on Saturday, to show that the event had all the sanitary measures to prevent the coronavirus pandemic, the event seemed empty of visitors and very few people made purchases , mainly food and drinks. While in the modules of crafts, used clothing and footwear, costume jewelry and other products of Carazo they had no buyers and their owners were bored.

Ocotal Ortega Mayor, Xiomara Tercero López, in her welcoming words to the fair said “that the event was held in a safe, friendly and courageous city, lover of peace, and that with the successful conduct of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unit would emerge victorious from the coronavirus pandemic. We should not be afraid because we are with God”, he pointed.

He insisted that for the realization of the event all the necessary measures for the prevention of the coronavirus were taken, such as fumigations to vehicles that arrived at the place, taking temperature tests to the participants of the fair and hand washing, as was also the obligation of the use of masks and alcohol gel, but even so, the vast majority of the ocotaliana population decided to stay at home for fear of contagion.

It may interest you: Deaths from heart attacks alarm residents of Rivas