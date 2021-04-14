‘Oops! 2 And now where is Noah? ‘ – The age of water

I’ve seen both installments of ‘Oops!’ in the same week, and if necessary, if there was one, I would not have minded seeing a third. There will be those who find it strange, and I do not blame them: Any computer animation film of this style that does not come wrapped with a bow by a large American studio seems, from the outside, a kind of imitation of the Chinese. The same but without the sparkle in the look that brings 100 million dollars in hours of work.

Basically the same and for the same type of audience but in appearance, and to a large extent only in appearance, more seedy. Basically, the fledgling ‘Oops!’ It reminds me of ‘Ice Age’. In body and soul, with that first installment that places us in the early stages of computer animation, when it seemed that Pixar, DreamWorks and the now extinct Blue Sky dinosaurs were going to compete as equals. What times.

Since then technically a lot of progress has been made, so much so that that ‘Final Fantasy’ of 2001 could now really seem real. But at the narrative level, the constants remain the same. The mechanism does not lose its validity no matter how much it can be abused, not in cases where it is applied with due respect. And in the same way that a video of a cute puppy being cute always turns out to be cute.

And so we come to the moment when I say something about the film, properly speaking: A continuation that for practical purposes we could say is at the same level as that of ‘Ice Age’. It is not the improvement of its first installment, but the skillful reuse of what is necessary to give of itself that premise that served the cause so well the first time. It is not so much that it can be considered something unequivocally good as that it is clearly and openly effective.

Like the ‘Ice Age’ sequels, ‘Oops! 2 ‘is an entertaining and pleasant echo of its first installment that works in proportion to our impression of it. An uncomplicated family pastime to watch and enjoy as a family. Innocuous and irrelevant, insignificant for the history of cinema but with his ambition duly adjusted to his reality and that of a target audience -and companions- grateful for his applied and slight discretion.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex