Ooops, we did it again! Britney Spears documentary raises media criticism – El Sol de México

“Help me,” echoed in capital letters on the cover of Us Weekly, under a photograph of Britney Spears with her hair half shaved. People Magazine promised to bring its readers “inside the Britney crisis,” and tried to entice readers with details about “crazy parties, public crying, shaved heads.” OKAY! Weekly tempted potential buyers with a first-hand account of an “emotional cry for help.”

Back in 2007, show magazines stacked in dentist waiting rooms or on shelves next to supermarket checkouts featured a favorite cover story: the trials and tribulations of a 25-year-old Britney Spears. A new documentary on Spears and her troubles, published by The New York Times, questions the coverage of the issue by fashion magazines, tabloids, newspapers and television shows.

GUILTY

Fourteen years after Spears’ most publicized crisis, the overly critical fixation on her mental health, motherhood and sexuality is seen by some as a huge public mistake.

“Forgive us, Britney,” reads a Glamor Instagram post from a few weeks ago. “We are all guilty of what happened to Britney Spears.”

The tabloid press had been obsessed with Spears since her teenage pop star days, but the coverage reached another level of intensity when she was in her mid-twenties. There seemed to be a vicious cycle at play: the relentless paparazzi who followed Spears almost everywhere exasperated her and helped spark public displays of frustration, which the magazines covered aggressively, as they interviewed a number of tangential characters, such as the owner. from the hairdresser where the singer shaved her head and a psychologist who had never treated her.

“Her story came at a time when print magazines were looking for the story of the week,” said Jen Peros, former editor of Us Weekly, “and when you found a celebrity – I hate to say it – who was taking a nosedive or acting abnormal, that was the note. And we knew he was going to sell magazines. “

Now, some are calling for those who made jokes at Spears’s expense or interviewed her in a way that is now considered insensitive, sexist, or simply unfair, to publicly apologize. On social media, prominent media figures are asked to apologize, such as Diane Sawyer, who in a 2003 interview asked Spears what she could have done to upset her ex, Justin Timberlake. ; Matt Lauer, who asked if the artist was a “bad mother”; and comedian Sarah Silverman, who made raunchy jokes about Spears at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

These demands are summarized in another phrase that spreads through social networks: “Excuse me to Britney.”

Silverman, who joked at the MTV Awards that Spears’ kids were “the loveliest mistake,” apologized on an episode of his podcast, saying that, at the time, he hadn’t understood that big celebrities could too. feel offended.

“Britney, please forgive me. I’m so sorry I hurt you, ”Silverman said. “I could say that I was just doing my job, but that sounds like what everyone was saying at the Nuremberg trial and I am responsible for what comes out of my mouth.”

Timberlake also apologized to Spears on Instagram, saying he felt “very sorry for the times in my life when my actions contributed to the problem, the times when I spoke up when I shouldn’t have and kept quiet when I should have said the right thing.” (He also apologized to Janet Jackson, with whom he appeared on the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004).

THE FRAME

The documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which premiered on Hulu and FX on February 5, focuses on the origin of the conflict over Spears’ guardianship, the legal agreement that mandated that other people – mainly her father – have control over her life. personal and finances for thirteen years, after Britney was hospitalized in 2008 after a three-hour confrontation with her ex-husband Kevin Federline related to their young children.

It wasn’t just the paparazzi and tabloids who reported – sometimes tirelessly – on Spears’ marriages, children, substance use, and mental health challenges: so did The New York Times, as well as other newspapers. , television media and late-night comedy shows. Even the TV show Family Feud found a way to include Spears by asking participants what the artist had lost over the past year (“her hair,” “her husband”).

In an interview, Samantha Barry, Glamor’s editor-in-chief, said of the society’s treatment of Spears: “Hopefully we’re at a point where we won’t do that again, where we won’t put those celebrities on a pedestal – especially women – and then smash them ”.

Peros, who began her journalism career as a reporter for Us Weekly in 2006 and later became editor-in-chief, believes the prospect of nearly 15 years has caused the media to treat Spears differently. Weekly magazines are “much more sensitive and handle notes like this more delicately,” she said, noting coverage of celebrities like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, who have spoken more openly about mental health and substance use. . Part of the evolution stems from the fact that these issues are less stigmatized, but it is also a result of journalists and editors understanding that aggressive media coverage sooner or later receives a negative response, Peros said.

So far, Spears has said little about the documentary and her reaction to it. He recently seemed to refer to the film indirectly in social media posts when he wrote: “I will always love being on stage … but I’m taking the time to learn and be a normal person.”

This time around, more people seem to accept that it is.