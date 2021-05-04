Ookla and Mapbox Announce a Geospatial Network Connectivity Partnership

The companies will leverage each other’s industry-leading solutions to further enhance their respective platforms.

Ookla, the renowned network intelligence company behind Speedtest and Downdetector, and Mapbox, the leading cloud location and mapping platform for developers, will participate in a global partnership to create innovative and network-aware mapping solutions. Both companies will collaborate on technologies that provide significant new value to their respective customers.

Ookla and Mapbox are uniquely positioned to revolutionize geospatial network analysis and connectivity-aware mapping capabilities through their combined capabilities and expertise. Ookla collects hundreds of millions of network performance and quality measurements around the world every day through its Speedtest platform. Similarly, Mapbox enables developers to create real-time location awareness in their own applications, accessed by more than 600 million users each month. This massive audience enables Mapbox to dynamically maintain world maps that are constantly updated through consumer feedback. The combination of elements from these platforms will produce geospatial intelligence with exact location precision that shows the availability and capabilities of network connectivity around the world.

Ookla’s unmatched network intelligence will enhance Mapbox products

Mapbox customers will get the option to enable connectivity awareness features, which opens up unlimited potential for sophisticated network awareness offerings. The Mapbox Navigation SDK and the recently announced Mapbox Dash will maintain functionality in areas with little or no connectivity available thanks to the integration of Ookla’s network intelligence. When Speedtest technologies are enabled, Mapbox will gain visibility into planned connectivity, allowing route optimization and the ability to preload addresses or other pertinent data before entering an area with degraded network capabilities.

For example, Straightaway, Mapbox’s leading application for optimally planning delivery routes at scale, uses the Mapbox Navigation SDK to pair a long list of addresses with live traffic data, resulting in hours saved all days. With the addition of Ookla network intelligence, routes can be further optimized to maximize network connectivity during each trip.

“Ookla’s high-resolution network coverage data is a perfect complement to the Mapbox location platform,” said Mapbox Director Peter Sirota. “We are excited to work with Ookla to explore the many ways we can incorporate its rich connectivity data into our APIs, SDKs and applications to provide a safer experience for drivers and more productivity for professional couriers, even in the most demanding environments. disconnected “.

Mapbox’s Geospatial Capabilities and Experience Power Ookla’s Business Solutions

Understanding and optimizing network performance is one of the most difficult challenges facing both operators and regulators. Often even knowing the areas where a network offers adequate connectivity to users is an obstacle. That’s where Ookla’s business solutions come in, illuminating an otherwise opaque network performance landscape to help the industry analyze and improve the Internet. Mapbox’s world-class expertise, mapping solutions, and geodata are being used to develop innovative new features in Ookla solutions. Imagine Mapbox’s next-generation 3D mapping capabilities built into Cell Analytics internal network analysis views.

“Mapbox is Ookla’s preferred location platform,” said Ookla Co-Founder and CEO Doug Suttles. “Our Speedtest solutions for consumers and businesses already depend on it, and we are further integrating Mapbox functionality into almost everything we do. We are delighted to partner and support a constant innovator as it expands further into automotive and logistics “.

Mapbox is also a key partner in Ookla for Good ™, an initiative to provide complementary knowledge and expertise to organizations seeking to improve people’s lives through Internet accessibility.

Over the course of their partnership, both companies are committed to realizing the greatest benefits for consumers and businesses, while maintaining the highest bar for user privacy and security. More details on the results of the partnership will be shared as they emerge.

ABOUT OOKLA®

Ookla® is the world leader in broadband and mobile network intelligence, test applications and related technologies. Speedtest®, Ookla’s flagship network testing platform, collects hundreds of millions of measurements on the performance and quality of networks around the world every day.

Operators, businesses and government agencies rely on Ookla for immediate and unrivaled information on the health of online networks and services. Ookla’s portfolio of business solutions also includes Downdetector®, which provides real-time analysis of health conditions and outages in industries such as network services, finance, and gaming.

Ookla is part of Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and a leading global digital media company operating in three core vertical markets: Technology, Gaming and Shopping. Ookla’s headquarters are in Seattle, Washington, with additional offices around the world. More information available at www.ookla.com.

ABOUT MAPBOX®

Mapbox® enhances location in all major sectors. Millions of hardware and software developers use Mapbox to add live location awareness, including maps, navigation, and search services for mobile apps, in-car automotive navigation and logistics systems.

Mapbox’s AI-powered data pipeline processes more than 300 million miles of anonymized and aggregated live road telemetry data daily, enabling Mapbox to continually update the map anywhere in the world.

Founded in 2010 in a garage in Washington, DC, Mapbox now has more than 600 million monthly active users touching its maps, a global team of more than 500 employees, and is used by industry leaders such as General Motors, BMW, Porsche, Ford, Instacart, Adobe, CNN, IBM, Strava, The New York Times, Snapchat, Porsche, Square, The Weather Channel, Lonely Planet, Mastercard, United Nations, Tableau, Land Rover, and Microsoft Power BI. You can get more information at www.mapbox.com.

