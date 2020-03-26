Hours after learning about the registration of Obi Toppin, another player of African descent, Onyeka Okungwu, has confirmed that it will be part of the NBA Draft 2020, in what is supposed to be a gala full of incentives. The 19-year-old power forward who plays at USC and has averaged 16.2 points and 8.7 rebounds this season, promises strong emotions for the future and could be one of the most desirable players at the ceremony. Predictions rank him as the sixth choice.

To my family, coaches, teammates, fans, and everyone else whose been supporting me on my journey, thank you – # 21Forever #FightOn pic.twitter.com/OZndkVo3io

– Onyeka Okongwu (@ BigO21_) March 25, 2020

