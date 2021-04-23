ONWARD Completes $ 32 Million Funding Round

ONWARD today announced that the company has successfully completed a $ 32 million financing. The round has been led by Invest-NL, the Dutch impact investor, and Olympic Investments, the private investment group of the Onassis Foundation. A number of new investors and all current ONWARD investors, including major medical technology investors LSP, INKEF Capital, Gimv and Wellington Partners, also participated in the funding.

Proceeds from the funding will be used to fund the continued development and commercialization of ONWARD’s ARC therapy. The company plans to commercialize two technology platforms, an implantable system called ARC-IM and an external system called ARC-EX.

