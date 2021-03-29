Ontiveros suffers a shoulder dislocation

03/29/2021 at 7:39 PM CEST

EFE

Javi Ontiveros, a Huesca player, suffers a dislocation in his right shoulder that will force him to carry the immobilized area for the next few weeks.

As reported by the Alto Aragonese club, the medical tests carried out this Monday at Javi Ontiveros determine that he suffers an “acromioclavicular dislocation” in his right shoulder.

The footballer suffered a fall after a strong collision with a teammate during training last Saturday that caused the injury.

After the first assessment carried out by the club’s medical services, the injury has been confirmed with the MRI carried out this Monday.