Ontario and Quebec close non-essential deals over COVID-19

TORONTO (AP) – Canada’s most populous province said Monday that all of its nonessential businesses should be closed for at least 14 days starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday as a measure to curb the new coronavirus pandemic.

Ontario Governor Doug Ford said he will soon release the list of businesses that may remain open, but added that food and medicine businesses will not be affected by the restriction.

Ford also recognized that students will not return to schools on April 6, the date that had been set for back to school.

The French-speaking province of Quebec also ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses until April 13.

“Effectively, Quebec will be on hiatus for the next three weeks,” said Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault.

Hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the images of people crowded together in large groups enjoying a sunny day were “extremely disturbing” and added that “enough is enough. Go home and stay home. “

Trudeau said staying at home is a duty, and that the authorities will compel people to do so, if necessary. Those who are not doing their part, he warned, put others at risk, not only for the health reasons of millions of Canadians but also with a view to eventual economic recovery.

The president also supported the Canadian Olympic Committee’s decision not to send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, unless they are postponed for a year.

He also reported that his government had obtained the necessary authorizations to repatriate citizens who are in Peru, Morocco, Spain, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Trudeau made the remarks outside his residence, where he is in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the virus.

The prime minister has resisted the idea of ​​implementing the federal equivalent, the Emergency Law, saying that since it requires withdrawing power from the provinces, there must first be a discussion with them.

As of Monday, Canada had reported at least 2,035 confirmed cases and more than 20 deaths.

Most coronavirus sufferers experience mild to moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and recover within weeks, but the virus is highly contagious and can spread through people with no symptoms. Furthermore, it can lead to serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, especially in older adults or patients with previous illnesses. The vast majority recover.