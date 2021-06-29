Ons Jabeur snatches the place of the thirty-second finals from Rebecca Peterson

06/29/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

The Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur, number 24 of the WTA and seed number 21, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-2 and 6-1 in an hour and a minute to Rebecca peterson, Swedish tennis player, number 60 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The Swede was unable to break her opponent’s serve at any time, while Jabeur did it 5 times. Likewise, the Tunisian player had a 53% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 82% of the service points, while her rival’s effectiveness was 59%, she made 3 double faults and achieved 48 % of service points.

In the thirty-second final, the Tunisian will be measured against the winner of the match between the Romanian player Mihaela buzarnescu and the american Venus williams.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those classified directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited.