Ons Jabeur retires and Bencic advances to the quarterfinals

The Switzerland Belinda Bencic, eighth favorite, accessed the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open after the abandonment of her rival, the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, injured in the right leg, at an hour and a half of the game.

The African, who had lost the first set by 7-6 (2) and fell in the second by 4-3, decided to end his journey in the Magic Box after being damaged in the hamstring muscles of the right leg after slipping while trying to reach a ball.

Jabeur, who participated for the first time in the Mutua 1000 in Madrid, could not continue in the match and Bencic advanced to the quarterfinals where he will face the winner of the clash between the Spanish Paula Badosa and the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Bencic, finalist this year in Adelaide and with four titles behind him, is one step away from matching his best role in Madrid, the semifinals he reached in the last edition, that of 2019.