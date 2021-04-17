Ons Jabeur reaches his second final in Charleston

04/17/2021 at 10:15 PM CEST

EFE

The Tunisian Ons Jabeur met her condition of first favorite, beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic by 6-3 and 6-0, and reached the second final of his career in Charleston-2.

Jabeur, who closed the victory in an hour and a half, reached the final in Moscow in 2018, where he achieved the only title in his record so far.

The Tunisian player, twenty-seventh in the world, will face in the final the winner of the clash between the Colombian Maria Camila Osorio and the australian Astra sharma.